H. R. Cook announces departure from Five Flags Center & ASM Global

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The General Manager of the Five Flags Center, H.R. Cook, announced his departure with the company in order to pursue a role as Vice President for the Venuworks Management Company.
The announcement was made in a press release on Thursday. Cook's last day at the Five Flags Center and ASM Global will be on October 21.
“While I was not looking for a change, I was presented with an opportunity to utilize and expand my venue management skills with an Iowa-based company allowing me to continue to reside in Dubuque, a city my wife and I have grown to love” said Cook in the press release.
“I have enjoyed my time at the Five Flags Center and feel that I have made a positive impact in raising the level of entertainment in Dubuque.”
Cook has served as General Manager with the Five Flags Center since 2016, and since 1999 with ASM Global.