Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Grease fire injures two people in Dubuque

By Zach Garcia

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people are hurt after a grease fire in Dubuque on Saturday evening.

A tenant on the first floor of a multi-family home reported a fire inside the building just before 7:15 p.m.

The residents were able to put out the grease fire. When firefighters arrived, they found "moderate smoke conditions" inside the building.

As crews worked to clear the smoke from the building, they found two residents who were hurt. First responders took both of them to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters determined the fire was accidental and started from cooking. After inspecting the building, firefighters determined it was still habitable and allowed all the residents to return to their units.