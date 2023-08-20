Grease fire injures two people in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Two people are hurt after a grease fire in Dubuque on Saturday evening.
A tenant on the first floor of a multi-family home reported a fire inside the building just before 7:15 p.m.
The residents were able to put out the grease fire. When firefighters arrived, they found "moderate smoke conditions" inside the building.
As crews worked to clear the smoke from the building, they found two residents who were hurt. First responders took both of them to the hospital for treatment.
Firefighters determined the fire was accidental and started from cooking. After inspecting the building, firefighters determined it was still habitable and allowed all the residents to return to their units.