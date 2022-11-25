Ginter Family Thanksgiving celebrates 60th anniversary as building faces potential demolition

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Ginter Family Thanksgiving event celebrated its 60th anniversary on Thursday with the building that's hosted them for the past 30 years now facing the wrecking ball.
Thursday was the 60th anniversary of the gathering. The dinners were first started back in 1962 by Donna Ginter.
Ginter passed away in 2012, but her daughters have continued the giving tradition. After three decades at the K-C Hall, this will be the last Ginter Thanksgiving in the building.
However, Genny Ginter says that they're not too beat up about it, and are just looking at it as the next step in their mission of giving.
"We've only been here 30 of the 60 (years). Started at our house, then went to the bar and to the mission. Then we came here. As we got bigger, we had to move on," Ginter told KWWL.
Genny Ginter stayed focused on the present, with over 1,000 meals to deliver and hundreds more to serve in person - all of this possible due to the help of volunteers.
"Every year we come back. This is the first year I didn't have to travel coming back, so it was nice just coming down the street and help out. I love coming back and giving back," said volunteer Tom Pfifner.
Volunteers started around 7:00 a.m. to come in and cook, deliver, and serve the food.