Gino's East of Chicago permanently closes in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque pizza eatery has closed its doors permanently.
KWWL has confirmed that Gino's East of Chicago, located in the Millwork District, closed down on Wednesday.
The former general manager said that Dubuque may not have been the right market for Chicago-style deep dish pizza. However, they say that staff loved serving the local community and bringing a newer style of pizza to Dubuque.
The owners say they hope for nothing but the best for the Gino's East brand moving forward.