Georgia-Pacific to close Dubuque plant on December 31

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Georgia-Pacific has announced that it will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year.
Approximately 85 jobs will be impacted by the closure. They say that the decision to close the plant was based on their ability to stay competitive in the area.
They will be spending the next 60 days supporting their employees in their search for new opportunities.
In a press release, the company said, "We appreciate all the work our employees have done through the years to make this plant safe and productive. The decision to close the plant is not a reflection of their work but rather based on our ability to be competitive at this location in the long-term."