Four-story school under renovation in Dubuque catches fire on Tuesday morning

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A four-story school building under renovation in Dubuque caught fire and required a large fire crew presence in order to put out on Tuesday morning.
The report of a fire was received around 4:19 a.m. in the 2900 block of Central Avenue. Initially, only two fire engines and a command vehicle responded.
When smoke was seen from the exterior of the building, the response was upgraded to for an additional fire engine, ambulance and 2 ladder trucks. 18 personnel were at the scene.
Fire crews deployed a hose line in the basement of the building where flames were, but smoke was reported throughout the building. A search was conducted on each floor of the building to limit the spread of smoke and fire.
Crews were able to knock down the fire within 30 minutes and they remained on scene for two hours to complete salvaging and overhaul efforts.
No injuries were reported in the fire, and it remains under investigation.