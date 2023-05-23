Former Dubuque priest facing new sexual abuse allegations

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Dubuque Archdiocese priest is facing allegations of sexually abusing a minor during his time in the community. The Archdiocese of Dubuque revealed the accusation came to their attention on May 5, and an investigation is now underway.
Father Leo Riley is the priest accused. Church officials say the allegations centers on his time as the Associate Pastor at the Church of Resurrection between 1985 and 1986.
The Archdiocese did not reveal many specifics around the allegations. However, they shared this was not Riley's first accusation.
In 2014, similar allegations were pointed his way. However, after the church's own internal investigation, retired Archbishop Michael Jackels said there was not sufficient evidence to support the allegation.
Riley served as a priest in Dubuque from 1982 to 2002 before moving to Florida.
Michael McDonnel is with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP.) He says the shame that these acts create in the victims is hard to overcome.
McDonnel said, "Ask that question, when does he or she want to talk about the horrific experience that they had? The answer is gonna be probably never."
The Dubuque Archdiocese says they're following the church's guidelines for managing sexual abuse allegations, and are conducting an investigation.