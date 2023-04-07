Flora and Sutton pools will open this summer in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Flora and Sutton pools will be open this summer in Dubuque, with a tentative opening date for both pools set for Tuesday, May 30.
The pre-season schedule is as follows:
- Monday – Friday (May 30 – June 9)
- 7 – 9 a.m. Adult Swim & Water Playground (ages 5 and under)
- 12 – 1 p.m. Adult Swim & Water Playground (ages 5 and under)
- 1 – 4:30 p.m. Open Swim
- 5 – 6 p.m. Adult Swim
- 6 – 8 p.m. Open Swim
- Saturday & Sunday (June 3 – 4)
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Open Swim
- 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Open Swim
The regular season pool schedule will begin Saturday, June 10. Those hours, along with swim pass information, can be found in the Facebook post above or at the link below.
For more information, visit the City of Dubuque's website.