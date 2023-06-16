Flooded campground reopens for visitors in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque campground that had been flooded out is opening back up in time for the weekend.
The Miller Riverside Park and Campground sits on the northside of Dubuque's Chaplain Schmitt Island. It was one of the few places in the city that saw severe flooding during the high water this spring.
The campground was almost entirely under water only a month ago. Despite this, visitors have returned after the water receded, and staff say they're excited for the season.
According to city officials, around a month of work went into repairing the campground after the Mississippi River submerged most of it during the flood. In some parts of the park, there was more than ten feet of water. When the water dried up, it left behind trees and other debris.
However, the park has flooded several times before, and now that cleanup is done, campground host Amanda Childress says they're finally ready.
Childress said, "We love meeting the kids and seeing all the grandparents and with it being fathers day weekend we're looking forward to all the families coming out and enjoying the park with us."
Childress says that she and her husband have brought the newest feature of the campground - their snow cone truck! She says it will be available any day they're not booked elsewhere.
Childress invites anyone looking for fun this weekend to come out to camp, fish, enjoy the weather, and maybe eat a snow cone.