Five people evacuated from Dubuque fire on Tuesday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Five people were evacuated from a Dubuque structure fire in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard on Tuesday.
The Dubuque Fire Department responded to a fire at a three-story residence at 3:53 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews deployed a hose line to the third floor.
Fire crews evacuated five people from the first two floors.
Assisting responders secured a water supply, searched all three floors, and assisted in salvaging the building.
Upon investigation, no operational smoke detectors were located. Officials believe that the cause of the fire was accidental. No injuries were sustained in the incident.
The Dubuque Police Department and American Red Cross also responded to the scene.