Five Flags Center recovers over $300,000 in attempted fraud from overseas hackers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Five Flags Center in Dubuque has announced they have recovered all of the funds that were taken wirelessly by overseas hackers in late June.
Five Flags reported that the hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of over $300,000 from their account to an account in Hong Kong. An investigation from Five Flags Center, MidWestOne Bank, and the FBI, led to the source. Authorities were able to stop the transfer before it was completed and the funds have been recovered.
“This is the best possible outcome to what was a very stressful situation over the past month,” Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook said. “We applaud the efforts of MidWestOne Bank, ASM Global’s Security and Information Technology departments, and the federal law enforcement agents who worked so diligently to bring us to this successful outcome. This situation has served as a reminder that these kinds of attacks can happen to anyone and we all need to take proper precautions.”
MidWestOne Bank gave tips on avoiding similar targeted hacking, which include educating employees, protecting cyber environments, partnering with banks, noticing suspicious activity, and understanding responsibilities and liablities.