Firefighters battle Dubuque County house fire; $25,000 in damage

RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Firefighters have been working on Tuesday afternoon to put out a large fire at a home in Rickardsville.
The call for the fire came in at 2:09 p.m. At least three departments have responded to the scene.
According to the family and first responders, the house has had no occupants for the past ten years. It was the original house built on the property.
No ambulances were on scene, and no other buildings in the area seem to be at risk.
According to a press release, estimated damage is around $25,000.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but is not believed to be suspicious in nature.