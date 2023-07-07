Finley Hospital virtual nurse program helps nurses save time

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A virtual nursing program at UnityPoint's Finley Hospital in Dubuque is celebrating its' one year anniversary. The program aims to save nurses on the floor some time by giving some of their responsibilities to a virtual nurse.
When they first introduced the program in June 2022, staff told KWWL that they hoped it would save nurses time to focus on more urgent tasks. As the year progressed, they discovered that the program provided more than just saving time.
Annalissa Till has been Finley's one and only virtual nurse since the program's inception. Till was a registered nurse at Finley for six years before taking the role. As a virtual nurse, she mostly handles the admittance and discharge process for patients.
Till says whenever a nurse feels that they need assistance while they handle more physical tasks, they wheel in her cart and she takes care of the rest. While initially they expected the program to only save nurses time, Till says there are more benefits.
Till said, "Follow up appointments - If something has gotten missed from the physician’s discharge summary, I have caught those and made sure those are taken care of before the patient leaves the hospital, as well as any medication errors. It’s also been very beneficial to the patients on education.”
She says that she spends around 30-40 minutes at a time with each patient, longer than in-person nurses usually can. Most of the time when she's not helping patients, she's going over charts and filling out medical forms to save nurses time.
A year ago the program was just getting started at UnityPoint's Finley Hospital and at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Since then, the program has grown to 10 hospitals and almost 40 in-patient units.
Till is the only virtual nurse for Finely, but across the UnityPoint network there are 26 employees acting as virtual nurses, and hospital officials say they're looking to add more.