Finley hospital implements new program to funnel healthcare students into needed positions

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Through their senior student promise program, Finley Hospital here in Dubuque is giving up to $20,000 to healthcare students to help pay for school related expenses. In return, these students will have to commit to working two years for Finley Hospital.
The program is open to any healthcare student in their last two semesters of schooling. Beth Bries, the program's head, says the money can be used for a variety of school related expenses.
“It’ll help with the burden that is not covered by either scholarships or grants or any other tuition assistance," Bries said. "The money that we provide can be used not only for tuition but books, housing, and any other school related expense.”
Finley along with the rest of the healthcare industry is continuing to experience staffing issues from the pandemic. However Bries says the program is meant to combat the staffing issues they have now and the ones they see coming in the future.
“We know we are on the brink of a very large retirement of quite a few nurses. That’s not just at finley that’s nationwide," Bries said. "So you know it’s in response to that. And then of course after COVID we have seen a change in workforce in the healthcare system. Not just in nursing but in healthcare in general.”
They’re not just looking for nursing students. The program is open to phlebotomists, radiologists, and other needed positions. It's not limited to Dubuque. Bries says any interested healthcare student can apply, they just have to be willing to commit to the two years at Finley Hospital.
However she says they hope to use the Senior Student Promise Program to encourage healthcare professionals graduating in Dubuque to stay local.
“Through everything we offer at Finley we see these great students and we’d like to keep them here," Bries said. "We don’t want them to move away. So this is our effort to try to keep them close to home.”
The program was rolled out August 11 so no money has been awarded yet. However Bries says there is no limit at the moment to the amount of students the program will fund.
Finley Hospital received a $48,600 grant to help fund the program from the DRA.