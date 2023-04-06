Finley Hospital faces 'birthquake' in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Finley Hospital in Dubuque is facing a "birthquake," which is what they're calling a surge in births at the hospital, and staff say it's because of a full moon.
According to Finley Hospital records, about 40% of all births at the hospital happen within the two days of a full moon. One is set to rise on Thursday night and they're seeing the same surge again. Five babies were born in the last 24 hours.
However, Jenni Scott, manager of the hospital's birthing suites, said that this happens every month and that they're always prepared.
Scott said, "Working in the birthing suites, it is feast or famine like I mentioned before. You know, you can sit here and its the calm before the storm, and then all of a sudden you can have five patients called in within a half hour of each other. So it just is having to be ready, having the staff needed, to give that great patient care.”
Scott said that the most she has seen in one of these "birthquake" periods is 13 babies born within 72 hours. While it's only 5 so far for this period, they're expecting to see at least a few more births before the end of the week.