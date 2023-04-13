 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.Little change in fire weather conditions is expected from
yesterday. The combination of low humidity values, strong
southwest winds, well above normal temperatures, and very dry
fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across
all of central Iowa again this afternoon. Some improvement is
expected on Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less
wind.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Field of Dreams to receive $12 million grant for site expansion

  • Updated
  • 0

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Field of Dreams is getting a $12 million grant to turn the Dyersville landmark into a world class baseball facility. The grant is a part of a larger $80 million investment. 

The owners of the movie site are planning to bring baseball to a whole new level in Iowa. Their goal is to drive sports tourism and economic gains to the town of Dyersville.

The construction at the site means that there will be no MLB Field of Dreams game for 2023. The $12 million grant is only a portion of what is needed to complete all of the projects.

Field of Dreams Chief of Staff Craig Purcell said that the grant is a part of a larger $80 million investment for the site.

Purcell said, "It's going to be an $80 million project. But the important thing to stress is that it is all privately funded. Taxpayers are not putting a nickel into it. And this is not just going to enhance this site, but really tourism in Iowa as a whole.” 

The $80 million investment is set to include a total of nine ball fields, a hotel and event space, as well as an outdoor amphitheater. You can view the full expansion plan here.

Some local residents say that they are uneasy with the thought of commercializing the site, but city officials say that they've taken that into consideration.

Representatives from the movie site are promising that there will be no safety concerns during the expansion construction. 

Tags

Recommended for you