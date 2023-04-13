Field of Dreams to receive $12 million grant for site expansion

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Field of Dreams is getting a $12 million grant to turn the Dyersville landmark into a world class baseball facility. The grant is a part of a larger $80 million investment.
The owners of the movie site are planning to bring baseball to a whole new level in Iowa. Their goal is to drive sports tourism and economic gains to the town of Dyersville.
The construction at the site means that there will be no MLB Field of Dreams game for 2023. The $12 million grant is only a portion of what is needed to complete all of the projects.
Field of Dreams Chief of Staff Craig Purcell said that the grant is a part of a larger $80 million investment for the site.
Purcell said, "It's going to be an $80 million project. But the important thing to stress is that it is all privately funded. Taxpayers are not putting a nickel into it. And this is not just going to enhance this site, but really tourism in Iowa as a whole.”
The $80 million investment is set to include a total of nine ball fields, a hotel and event space, as well as an outdoor amphitheater. You can view the full expansion plan here.
Some local residents say that they are uneasy with the thought of commercializing the site, but city officials say that they've taken that into consideration.
Representatives from the movie site are promising that there will be no safety concerns during the expansion construction.