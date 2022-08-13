Field of Dreams Ghosts take on a team of veterans on a mission for the final day of Beyond the Game Festival

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)-- One final game for this year was underway Friday night at the Field of Dreams. This one between the Field of Dreams Ghosts and the USA Patriots. A team made up of military veteran amputees.
The USA patriots formed in 2011. At the time they weren't much more than a way for veterans with amputations to get out and stay fit. According to the parents of Xavier Giseke, one of the fans watching Friday, over the years, its transformed into a symbol for kids like them.
"Well I just like to be around people with one legs one arm, whatever," Xavier said.
Xavier is one of many kids that went through the USA Patriots baseball camp for amputees. Xavier was born without his left leg. His mother, Jessica, Giseke says they've helped him gain confidence.
"They're all wonderful coaches, they helped inspire him build his confidence," Giseke said. "How to function without a limb, how they function without a limb."
Saul Bosquez was one of the first players on the team. He says while the team started as a rehab for veterans, over time it became a vehicle to help children with amputations.
"We bring in 20 kids who are amputees, either from an injury or congenital and teach them the game of softball. And let them be around kids who are like themselves for a week."
Bosquez says the majority of the money they collect goes toward funding baseball camps and raising awareness for people living with amputations.