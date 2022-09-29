Field of Dreams breaks ground on its youth baseball softball complex

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Friday is the one year anniversary of Go The Distance Baseball taking control of the Field of Dreams. Now one year later the Field of Dreams broke ground on it’s massive youth baseball and softball complex.
By the end of the first phase of construction the complex will have five baseball fields and four softball fields. Seven of the nine total fields will be artificial turf instead of grass.
However visitors to the movie site would never know. A ridge line, and seventy to eighty acres of corn field will prevent any effect on the historic field.
“The key for the complex is preserving the field of dreams movie site, number one. Not tinkering, not compromising it in any way,” Dan Evans said.
Evans, Go the Distance Baseball’s C.O.O, says this first phase will also include a new entrance and parking area on the north side of the property so a visitor to one site might never know what's happening at the other.
This won't just be for the company. Evans says this complex will just be one more way Go the Distance plans to give back to the Dyersville community.
For the past few years Go the Distance was building up to this complex through both economically investing in the town but also it's baseball scene. Since they entered the community they've been trying to build a following through baseball tournaments. They made a deal with Dyersville to use their seven youth baseball fields to host tournaments, and the city could use the funds from that to improve the fields.
Adam Huehnergar, Dyersville's head of Parks and Recreation, says the partnership has benefitted local baseball.
“We’re in the process of maybe upgrading three different ball fields’ dugouts this year," Huehnergar said. "We’re looking into a partnership with the commercial club of putting in a nice stand alone concession stand up at the commercial club park,with our two fields up there.”
Evans says they plan to contribute further once construction of their baseball and softball complex is completed. They plan to give discounted deals to any kids or teams from the area for use of the fields.