Federal Disaster Declaration approved for seven Iowa counties impacted by spring flooding

EASTERN IOWA (KWWL) -- President Joe Biden has granted Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for seven Iowa counties impacted by flooding this year. Governor Reynolds made the announcement on Friday afternoon.
Counties that were included in the declaration are Allamakee, Clayton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, and Scott.
FEMA Public Assistance funding is available to public entities and nonprofit organizations in the aforementioned counties that were impacted by Mississippi River flooding between April 24 and May 13, 2023.
The Declaration also sets aside funding for hazard mitigation activities for the entire state to help prevent impact of future disasters.