Fans in Dyersville celebrate baseball in Iowa on Field of Dreams gameday

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Fans were enjoying a day of live music in Dyersville leading up to the face off between the Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams. Events and vendors opened up at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and many fans were out even earlier than that.
Some fans even traveled hundreds of miles to be in Dyersville for the day. Kaj Holm drove all the way from Kalamazoo Michigan to see the Cubs play at the Field of Dreams.
"I love everything baseball related," Holm said. "I just finished going to the last stadium, been to all the baseball stadiums. And then when I saw the Cubs are coming to the Field of Dreams. I was like got to make it there."
Holm said he'd driven over that morning, arriving in Dyersville around 7 Thursday morning. He planned to start the drive home once the game ended.
Other fans call Dyersville home and are excited to see their favorite teams come to their community. Dan Schmidt is a lifetime fan of the Cincinnati Reds. He was overjoyed at seeing his team so close to home.
""Very exciting. Last year when they first announced it, it was just everyone was talking about it," Schmidt said. "And being from Iowa most people are Cubs fans. So I've had to put up with a lot of grief over the last year. But it's been so exciting just to see them come."
One family watching the game from Dyersville's Beyond the Game Festival had a connection with the Field of Dreams itself instead of the teams playing.
"My grandmother was born in the Field of Dreams house," Steve Deutmeyer, a Dyersville native said. "It was kind of special last year, our whole family. There's nine of us. We took a tour out to the Field Of Dreams. And we actually got to go in it. And my mom was able to go there and she's 93 years old, or 93 at the time. And it was just kind of like they were in awe."
Deutmeyer said his grandmother was born in the home long before it became the movie site it is today. He said his mother still remembers where the wood stove was and where they hung the photos in the house.
He feels honored to see the money and interest the country and his community is investing in his ancestral home.
"It couldn't be anything better for a town that has just its embraced the Field of Dreams," Deutmeyer said. "Way back, you know how many years ago has this been, and they could get people to come and be part of the movie. And it was just, I mean it started way back then and it went on to today."