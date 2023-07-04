Family fun and history come together for Audrey Hammer Ice Cream Social in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Dubuque, 4th of July celebrations are well underway. Community members came together at the Mathias Ham Historical site for the city's annual Audrey Hammer July 4th Ice Cream Social.
Hundreds of people came out in the heat to enjoy the ice cream social hosted by the National Mississippi River Museum. The event is 50 years old, and staff say that they wanted the event to live up to the holiday.
History was alive and well at the Ham House on Tuesday. They had living exhibits featuring everything from authentic Civil War artillery pieces and how to dye clothes back in the day. Of course, there was also plenty of music, food and ice cream.
Wendy Scardino, Vice President of Development for the River Museum, says that they always want to give visitors a taste of the American spirit.
Scardino said, "Cannon fire that you might have seen during the Civil War, you have folks here demonstrating that frontier life. Those games that kids would once play. It’s all that Americana, wrapped into one.”
The Ham House was also offering free tours inside the home showing off their new "Forget Me Not" exhibit. It uses relics from the Civil War era to tell forgotten stories of those who lived back then.
All proceeds from donations and food sales are going toward the Jeffris Family Foundation Challenge Match Fund, which is raising money to restore and preserve the interior of the Mathias Ham home.
The Ham House is available to tour anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from Thursday - Sunday every week.