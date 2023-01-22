"Fall Out Boy" sends fans on a scavenger hunt to Dyersville

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- "Fall Out Boy" sent their fans on a scavenger hunt to a popular landmark in Dyersville.
The band posted a clue on their twitter account Friday morning. They tweeted a photo of a box on the wooden benches in front of the iconic white house at the Field of Dreams movie site. They also included the geographic coordinates to the movie sites, 42.4978718 and -91.0545909 as well as the classic phrase from the movie, "if you build it, they will come."
(42.4978718, -91.0545909)— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 20, 2023
if you build it, they will come…
(tag us if found) pic.twitter.com/9Z9AtfXDvN
Roughly 30 minutes later, the band shared video of someone finding the box.
Found!! Reveal yourself and what’s inside ✨✨ https://t.co/4oXUFs7Oh0— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 20, 2023
The box contained a seashell with "2 of 13" written on it and a piece of paper that said "heartbreak feels so good."
January 20, 2023
It is not clear what exactly the clues are, but they could be part of a campaign to generate attention ahead of the release of the bands next album, which is scheduled to come out on March 24.
