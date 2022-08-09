Dyersville to receive $12.5M in new round of Destination Iowa funds for 'permanent' stadium

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) have announced $16 million in grant funding for three Destination Iowa projects, including $12.5 million dedicated toward the Field of Dreams ballpark in Dyersville.
The City of Dyersville will be awarded $12.5 million toward the This is Iowa Ballpark project to create a permanent stadium designed for multi-use for several events.
The awarded amount accounts for 25% of the total $50 million investment that will be utilized for stadium infrastructure.
The Field of Dreams stadium is part of a larger project with an initial private investment of $80 million that will include nine ball fields, a hotel and event space, and an outdoor concert amphitheater.
Also included in the new funding, The City of Marion will be awarded $3 million for the development of Marion's Central Plaza into a four-season gathering space, as well as the completion of the CeMar Trail.
This includes a dedicated performance space, ice skating loop, fire tables and seating, interactive play sculptures, and green space additions. The awarded amount represents 40% of the total project investment total of over $9 million.
The Danville Railcar Project has been awarded $500,000 to purchase and restore a 1937 European Oppeln Boxcar, which is aimed at expanding educational opportunities to the Anne Frank Pen Pal exhibit in Danville.
The awarded amount accounts for 88% of the total project's investment of over $566,000.