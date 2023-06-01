Dyersville receives 'River Town of the Year' award

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- One eastern Iowa city earned a major award on Wednesday.
Dyersville received the "River Town of the Year" award. The city is being honored due to their watershed vision plan called "One Water."
"One Water" helps the Dyersville community with flooding, water quality and environmental remediation.
The award was presented by Iowa Rivers Revival, a nonprofit focusing on cleaning the state's waterways.
Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque said in a press release, "What’s good for Dyersville is good for Dubuque County, and ultimately the whole state of Iowa.”