Dyersville organizations to unveil plans for new child care center on Thursday

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dyersville Economic Development Corporation and Dyersville Area Community Foundation will be unveiling details of the development of a new child care center on Thursday.
The new center is planned to be built at 2365 Industrial Parkway SW.
The Kids Project, which is operated by Dyersville Area Community Foundation, will operate the center and will eventually own the facility. A matching $1,750,000 grant Future Ready Iowa Grant was given to the Dyersville Area Community Foundation.
Board Director Dave Schroeder said in a press release, "We are thrilled about the opportunity to create this much needed space in the community. The enthusiasm and level of support our lead donors are committing is a clear reminder that our community and its people care deeply about the quality of life for future generations."