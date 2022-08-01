Dyersville is ready for thousands of incoming baseball fans

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Officials are expecting up to 20,000 people to surge into Dyersville for a baseball filled week, next week. That's almost five times Dyersville's current population. Despite the wave of incoming baseball fans, Dyersville residents say they're ready.
Dyersville is getting into the the swing of things right away next week with a tailgate party leading up to the minor league game on Tuesday, August 9th. At the party and through the week there will be former MLB players available for free autographs. As well as watch parties, charity golf, and live music from multiple bands.
Karla Thompson with Dyersville's chamber of commerce says the whole town is getting involved.
"They have been planning and making different styles of t-shirts and their planning," Thompson said. "We're have our school kids, actually the art department. They're going to be decorating businesses windows and stuff like that. We have bows going on light poles."
Volunteers have been jumping at the chance to help with the event. Over 50 volunteers are already helping.
According to Keith Rahe, President and CEO of Travel Dubuque none of it would be possible without them.
"You know people really like to be a part of this, they step up," Rahe said. "They want to help and everything so that's been great."
While they previously needed to fill some volunteering spots, Rahe said all positions are now filled.
The Beyond the Game festival will be hosted from August 9th to the 12th. It will be free for anyone to attend including the watch party for the MLB game between the Cubs and the Reds.
Rahe says all information on events during the festival can be found on the Beyond The Game website.