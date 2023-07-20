Dyersville considers changes to drag ordinance

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dyersville is considering making changes to its adult ordinance to remove drag shows.
This week, the Dyersville city council discussed amending a chapter of its ordinance. It currently classifies male and female impersonators under adult entertainment.
The America Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sent a letter to Dyersville in June asking them to change it. According to council documents, the city's lawyers say that two of the ACLU's reasons for the ordinance being deemed as unconstitutional are inaccurate.
However, they recommend that the ordinance be amended because it could be construed as being overbroad. The city administrator also recommended that the ordinance should be changed.