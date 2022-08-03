Dyersville businesses are ready to open their doors to incoming fans next week

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Beyond the Game Festival in Dyersville is turning what was a single day event last year into a week long festival. The businesses in town are making plans to match.
The Palace Saloon on Dyersville's main street is positioned perfectly to act as a pit stop for baseball fans enjoying the festival. Multiple events are set to take place nearby, including the Clydesdale parade next Friday. Patrons will be able to watch the horses go by from their seats inside.
Abbey Steger is the eldest daughter of the family that runs the saloon. She says it's not the events, but the people, that are getting her excited for next week.
"I'm super excited, like baseball just in general has brought in so many different people this year already. So hearing the different accents, and hearing people's values and where they're from,' Steger said. "I think that's super interesting."
They're not just keeping it to business as usual. They plan to have live music acts on the street next to the saloon on Wednesday and Friday.
Things are expected to get underway in Dyersville next week on Tuesday with the Minor League game, and the tailgate party in Dyersville that will lead up to it.