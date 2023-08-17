Dyersville announces new childcare center that will double area's capacity

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dyersville's Economic Development Group unveiled a brand new childcare center that will serve more than 200 children. Leaders say while the project will cost millions of dollars, they already have secured most of the funding.
The Michael and Jean Knepper Child Care Center is set to be about 17,500 square feet with outdoor space and two playgrounds. It will double the area's childcare capacity. The interior will have several classrooms, a kitchen space and a multipurpose room that would act as a gym.
Dave Schraeder, Campaign Chair for the project, says in total that it would cost close to $6 million to build. Currently, they still need a $1 million more to meet that number, but Schraeder says they're confident it can be done.
Schraeder told KWWL, "With what the community has shown us, there’s support there. We’re pretty confident that we’re going to get it. We’re going to start without it and just keep banging on doors.”
$1,750,000 came from the state through Governor Kim Reynolds' childcare funding program. The rest came from local employers and private donors, like Michael Knepper, who the facility is named after.
Construction is expected to begin as early as this fall. The Kids Project, which manages a childcare center in Dyersville already, will also take charge of the facility upon completion.