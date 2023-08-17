 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dyersville announces new childcare center that will double area's capacity

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dyersville's Economic Development Group unveiled a brand new childcare center that will serve more than 200 children. Leaders say while the project will cost millions of dollars, they already have secured most of the funding.

The Michael and Jean Knepper Child Care Center is set to be about 17,500 square feet with outdoor space and two playgrounds. It will double the area's childcare capacity. The interior will have several classrooms, a kitchen space and a multipurpose room that would act as a gym.

Dave Schraeder, Campaign Chair for the project, says in total that it would cost close to $6 million to build. Currently, they still need a $1 million more to meet that number, but Schraeder says they're confident it can be done.

Schraeder told KWWL, "With what the community has shown us, there’s support there. We’re pretty confident that we’re going to get it. We’re going to start without it and just keep banging on doors.”

$1,750,000 came from the state through Governor Kim Reynolds' childcare funding program. The rest came from local employers and private donors, like Michael Knepper, who the facility is named after.

Construction is expected to begin as early as this fall. The Kids Project, which manages a childcare center in Dyersville already, will also take charge of the facility upon completion.