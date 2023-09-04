Dubuque's Labor Day Parade brings community together

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Labor Day celebrations were held all across eastern Iowa on Monday, including in Dubuque where the city held their annual Labor Day Parade.
Hundreds of people lined Main Street to celebrate the workers that make this country what it is. People celebrated family, friends and also took time to enjoy the fun that the parade offers.
Jean Ann Parret told KWWL, "Everyone really enjoys the Labor Day parade. There’s a lot of candy, a lot of union, a lot of people visiting, and also enjoying all of the candy that's thrown, and items that it's giving.”
Parret says she came out to the Labor Day Parade almost every year for decades. She has family and friends in the parade that she said she was excited to see honored.
Kellen Kamm says that he came out to the parade on Monday to see his sister. Kamm says that he came to the parade last year for the first time, and this year was an even bigger show.
Marching bands, local political figures and tons of blue collar businesses from the area participated in the parade.
Parret says that the parade is important because it emphasizes the community that the holiday is meant to celebrate.
She said, "Labor Day is celebrating people that work hard and are allowed to have the day off, and that’s what labor day is all about.”
Despite the crowd, clean up went quickly and things were cleared on Main Street by Monday afternoon.