Dubuque's Finley Hospital welcomes fifth generation in a row for local family

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Butler family has been in Dubuque for seven generations now. The last five have been born at Unity Point's Finley Hospital in Dubuque. The most recent being little Theo Butler, born on March 24th.
Theo's family says they've been involved with Finley for decades, both through needing service at the hospital and working there themselves.
"Our family has been in Dubuque forever," Tim Butler, Theo's great grandfather shared. "We really like Dubuque, more importantly the people. My mother, who was the first one born at Finley, lived right across the street."
Tim's mother worked at the hospital for years. Now Theo's mother, Abbey Butler, does the same. Abby and her husband Brandon, say both Brandon's grandparents' encouragement and her trust with the staff were why they wanted to have their child at Finley.
“They were really friendly and made the birthing experience a really enjoyable one," Abbey said.
"They definitely relaxed. I was really tense with this whole situation with labor being 27 hours and having to go into a c section," Brandon said. "They really calmed me down and walked me through the process of what was going to happen.”
Despite the chaos, the new parents say they’re ecstatic to now have Theo at home this week.