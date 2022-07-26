Dubuque's Chamber of Commerce looks to create coalition to return airline service to Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Dubuque's Chamber of Commerce is making a push to keep airline service in Dubuque by creating a coalition of other affected communities. With American Airlines planning to leave in the fall, the chamber is saying something needs to change.
The Chamber of Commerce received a 125,000 dollar grant Tuesday from the Dubuque Racing Association. With that they plan to reach out to lobbyists and other communities to create a coalition that will bring back airline service both in Dubuque and other small communities.
"We want to talk as a united voice, go with a united message, and work to lobby our legislatures on a federal level," Molly Grover, the chamber's president said. "To make sure our communities are being served with commercial air service."
Dubuque is not the only city airlines are leaving or reducing service from in the near future. Along with Dubuque American is leaving four other cities entirely in the fall. United is leaving another and all airlines are cutting different lines of service. They say it's due to the shortage of pilots.
However Grover feels after $15 billion in taxpayer money going to airlines to keep up during the pandemic, there needs to be checks in place.
"There should be some sort of accountability and some sort of assurance that communities," Grover said. "That they're using our taxpayer dollars. That they can't abandon and dismiss smaller markets, regional markets as a result."
However when we last spoke with experts in dubuque about airlines leaving they weren't concerned. Dubuque's airport makes only a minor portion of their budget from the airline service. Where Dubuque itself has always been known as somewhere people drive to.
However the Dubuque Racing Association disagrees with that sentiment. They provided the chamber of commerce with the $125,000 grant. Their CEO and president Alex Dixon says it's needed for the community's growth.
"If we want to be great here we have to have the amenities to be great here," Dixon said. "And great communities have commercial airline service. We have a phenomenal airport and this is a big deal and we've got to make it a big deal. Yes maybe in the past there was some options, but if we want to be the dubuque that I want and we all know we can be, we need commercial air service."
According to Grover they are still in the initial stages of creating the coalition. They plan to spend the next weeks reaching out to communities that are losing airline service and lobbyists to create their alliance.