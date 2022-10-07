Dubuque YMCA hosts candlelight vigil to share stories and bring awareness to domestic violence

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In honor of October being domestic violence awareness month, the Dubuque YMCA hosted a candlelight vigil today in honor of survivors.
Across the nation domestic violence rose during the pandemic. With many trapped inside with their abusers, and resources like shelter space severely limited, many victims had few options. The resources available have as restrictions were released but the need has too.
The Dubuque Community Y Women’s Emergency Shelter is one place that provides those resources. They offer 24 hour services to women who feel unsafe and are ready to escape.
However Nicole Fens, the Crisis Services Director of the shelter, says it’s a long process before many victims are ready, and until then they need support.
“Instead of asking why she didn’t leave, we need to be asking why she couldn’t safely espace," Fens said "That’s an important twist in the perspective of thinking. What access is out there, what options are there, and are you there?”
At their vigil Thursday night they hosted experts speakers on domestic violence as well as heard from survivors themselves about their stories.
Fens says that many organizations like her own are severely understaffed, and need volunteers as well as donations. They're hosting a series of events this month in honor of domestic abuse survivors. You can find more information on that by clicking here.