Dubuque woman faces child endangerment charges after baby nearly drowns in bathtub

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque woman is facing child endangerment charges in connection to a May incident where her child nearly drowned in a bathtub.
Hair samples were taken from the mother and her children, revealing that multiple drugs were in each of their systems.
According to a criminal complaint, Police arrived at 3290 Hillcrest Road on May 30th, 2022 for a report of a child drowning in a bathtub. The child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics for treatment.
While at the hospital, medical staff collected a sample of the child's hair to test for illegal drugs. On June 7th, the test results revealed that the child tested positive for MDMA, benzoylecgonine, cocaine, and Native THC.
In late-June, the mother, Champayne Sandifer-Jackson, consented to a hair drug test for herself and two other children.
Sandifer-Jackson tested positive for ecstasy, cocaine, benzoylecgonine, and THC metabolite.
One of her children tested positive for cocaine, benzoylecgonine, norcocaine, and THC metabolite.
Her other child tested positive for cocaine, benzoylecgonine, and THC metabolite.
In an interview with Police and Iowa DHS, Sandifer-Jackson denied using "molly" or cocaine, and indicated that she hadn't smoked marijuana in "three months."
She also testified that she had never seen her family or friends use drugs in front of her children, and that she did not know how her children tested positive for drugs in their systems.