Dubuque woman accused of setting fire to her own garage

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - A Dubuque woman is accused of intentionally setting fire to the garage at her house on Saturday night.
The fire happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a house in the 1700 block of Bristol Drive.
Officers arrested one of the residents of the home, 41-year-old Sondra Willis, and charged her with second-degree arson.
When asked by officers whether or not she intentionally started the fire, Willis said she did. She told officers she started the fire so she could "just get away."
According to court documents, during a later interview with officers at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, Willis admitted to lighting the garage on fire by "pouring gas cans across the garage and lighting the fuel with a match."
Willis told Dubuque Police, "I should not have done that."
Authorities estimate the damage to the home is around $100,000.
Willis is currently in the Dubuque County jail. Authorities are holding her on a $10,000 bond.