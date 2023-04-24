Dubuque water levels to see increase with forecasted rain amid flooding concerns

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Last week KWWL spoke to Dubuque officials about how ready the community is for the Mississippi River's rising levels. They were confident that they would be able to handle whatever the river throws at them, but predicted weather this weekend could change that.
With the flood wall in place, the city can hold out the river when it's up to 36 feet high. However, a good bit of rain this weekend could throw a wrench in the gears.
River water levels around Dubuque are up to 22 feet on Monday, well under what the system is rated for. With the flood gates closed and the river continuing to rise, there's not many places that the city can divert excess rain water.
John Klostermann, Director of Dubuque's Public Works says that while the system is good, dealing with rain and high water creates a bit of a balancing act.
He said, "With the gates all closed, they drain to a retention basin and then all that water needs to be pumped out. So it's a little bit of some calculated efforts, so that's why we look ahead to the forecast and always try to stay ahead of that."
Despite four days of rain forecasted this week, Klostermann say that it's likely not going to reach a level where people need to be concerned yet.
With the river expected to go up another 3 feet by the end of the week, Klostermann warns that areas like Dubuque's Marina and other recreation areas around the river will be flooded, and visitors should practice caution.
Governor Reynolds signed disaster proclamations for counties along the river, including Dubuque, on Monday.