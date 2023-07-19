Dubuque using police training to teach emotional intelligence

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Training that the Dubuque Police Department has pioneered is now being shared with the larger Dubuque community. In a partnership with the University of Dubuque, the city began its second annual intelligence conference at the University's Heritage Center on Wednesday.
Attendants to the conference came from all parts of city leadership, from animal control to the heads of city infrastructure projects. All of them attended with the goal to improve their own emotional intelligence.
The conference is split into two days of discussion and activity. It expands on the Dubuque Police's emotional intelligence training which they give to all officers.
Lieutenant Rick Fullmer was the opening speaker of the conference. Fullmer is the head of emotional intelligence training, and he was a leader in establishing it at the department. He says at its core, the training is meant to help people understand their own emotions so they can better de-escalate situations.
Fullmer said, "That’s what we’re trying to do when it comes to emotions is say, look this is data that’s available to you. Use that to make the most impactful decision that you can.”
Fullmer says in the police force he has seen the training help improve officer's relationships with the community, as well as reduce the stress that their own officers are dealing with.
The University of Dubuque is offering their own undergrad course that goes through the same emotional intelligence training, and it's offered to both students and staff.