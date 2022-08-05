Dubuque unveils their 16th Art of the River Exhibition

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Dubuque unveiled it's annual Art on the River exhibit today at a reception on Dubuque's Riverwalk. Featuring eleven different art pieces based on the theme "crossing bridges".
Dubuque's mayor Brad Cavanagh attended the reception, he says the Dubuque relies on arts in many ways.
"There was a cruise ship here earlier today," Cavanagh said. "One of the river cruises was here. When they get off those cruises a lot of people will just walk right on up the Riverwalk, and the Riverwalk is a place that draws a lot of tourists. It draws a lot of people from the city. It's a place where we can all enjoy and having art as a part of that is incredibly important."
Forty-five entries for art pieces were submitted from across the country. A select board of three Dubuque community members narrowed that down to eleven. Artists were challenged to create or send pieces that exemplify the theme of crossing bridges. Expressing the spirit of coming together for one purpose.
Some of those exhibits are interactive, like the "Stranger Reduction Zone." Built out of an old pedestrian crosswalk sign, the piece comes from an artist named Timothy Flood in Denver, Colorado. He wanted this piece to encourage new relationships. By pressing it's button a basic greeting from one of 13
Other artists integrated the theme not just in the design but also the creation process. Gail Chavenelle, a local Dubuque artist was one of those.
"I'm not very good at color, and I worked with three minority women on this and they chose the colors," Chavenelle said. "When the colors were being mixed by the artisan I went *gasp*. I couldn't breathe, they were so bright."
Chavenelle is one of the local artists featured in the exhibit with her piece, "Dance diversity". Chavenelle worked with three women of color to create the piece.
Alanda Gregory is one of those women. She says the piece exemplified the theme.
"This is a representation of how beauty, it should be embraced, and it is you crossing a bridge," Gregory said. "When you cross a bridge to meet other people, or you're crossing over to understand someone. This is like a representation of let's understand each other."
These pieces will be up on Dubuque's Riverwalk until July of 2023. All of the art pieces are for sale.