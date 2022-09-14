Dubuque UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association offering limited Monkeypox vaccines

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) will begin to host Monkeypox vaccination clinics for those who are eligible.
The vaccine clinics will be held at the VNA office, which is located at 660 Iowa Street, on the following dates:
- Monday, Sept. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Although anybody can catch Monkeypox, gay, bisexual, and men who have sexual contact with other men are being disproportionately affected. Due to this, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is prioritizing vaccine supply to the following groups:
- Gay, bisexual, other men who have sex with men or transgender people and their partners;
- People living with HIV;
- People who report being at a venue in which a suspected, probable, or confirmed case of Monkeypox was identified; and
- People who report having close contact with someone suspected, probable, or confirmed as having Monkeypox.
The vaccine is administered in two doses and is known as JYNNEOS. It's administered intradermally, or by a superficial injection into the skin 28 days apart.
Monkeypox is spread through close physical contact, such as direct contact with Monkeypox sores or rashes, contact with respiratory droplets or oral fluids from someone with Monkeypox, or through contact with objects or fabrics such as bedding, clothing, or towels, that have been used by someone with Monkeypox.
“We are glad to be able to provide this vaccine to those who are in the high-risk population,” said Stacey Killian, Director of the VNA and Interim Executive Director of the Dubuque County Health Department. “Prevention is key to avoid community spread.”
Those with questions can contact (HHS) at (515) 725-2081 or email monkeypoxvaccine@idph.iowa.gov.