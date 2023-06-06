 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Black
Hawk, southwestern Bremer, northeastern Grundy and southeastern
Butler Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Shell Rock, or 7 miles west of Waverly, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Black
Hawk, southwestern Bremer, northeastern Grundy and southeastern
Butler Counties, including the following locations... Janesville,
Waverly Municipal Airport, New Hartford and George Wyth State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Dubuque UnityPoint Health clinics to transition to Grand River Medical Group

By Trevor Oates

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- UnityPoint Health in Dubuque will be transitioning their three primary care clinics to Grand River Medical Group on August 28, 2023.

Grand River Medical Group operates six primary and specialty care clinics, as well as three acute and urgent care clinics in Dubuque. They also have other clinics located in Manchester, Iowa, and in Richland Center and Platteville, Wisconsin.

Grand River Medical Group currently employs around 400 team members and more than 65 physicians.

UnityPoint Heath – Dubuque President and CEO Chad Wolbers explained the decision in a press release, saying, “Improving the health of the people in the Tri-State Area is an honor and by working together with our community partners like Grand River, we can better serve the Tri-State region in the future.”

Grand River Medical Group says that the transition should not cause any major disruptions in care.

Leaders from both Grand River and Unity Point say they are excited to "better serve" the tri-state area.