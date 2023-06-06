Dubuque UnityPoint Health clinics to transition to Grand River Medical Group

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- UnityPoint Health in Dubuque will be transitioning their three primary care clinics to Grand River Medical Group on August 28, 2023.
Grand River Medical Group operates six primary and specialty care clinics, as well as three acute and urgent care clinics in Dubuque. They also have other clinics located in Manchester, Iowa, and in Richland Center and Platteville, Wisconsin.
Grand River Medical Group currently employs around 400 team members and more than 65 physicians.
UnityPoint Heath – Dubuque President and CEO Chad Wolbers explained the decision in a press release, saying, “Improving the health of the people in the Tri-State Area is an honor and by working together with our community partners like Grand River, we can better serve the Tri-State region in the future.”
Grand River Medical Group says that the transition should not cause any major disruptions in care.
Leaders from both Grand River and Unity Point say they are excited to "better serve" the tri-state area.