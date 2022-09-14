Dubuque Trees Forever Fall planting events in need of volunteers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Trees Forever, a volunteer organization, is searching for volunteers for three tree planting events in October.
Volunteers are needed for the dates of October 1, 8, and 15. No experience is required to participate.
On October 1, trees will be planted on streets across Dubuque.
On October 8, nearly 30 trees are set to be planted at Allison Henderson Park.
On October 15, Dubuque Trees Forever will be partnering with Sustainable Dubuque to help residents who received a tree rebate to plant trees at their homes.
“Each event starts at 8:15 am and begins with Tree Planting 101 presented by one of our expert board members,” said Laura Roussell, President of Dubuque Trees Forever. “We make sure everyone knows how to plant correctly so the trees get a good start on a long and healthy life.”
“Our volunteers have planted trees throughout Dubuque and donated hundreds of hours of service since we began in 2017,” said Roussell. “We will be working safely in small groups with one of our trained leaders available to advise each team.”
Additional details, including where to sign up, can be found at www.dubuquetreesforever.org.