Dubuque to install automated license plate readers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The city of Dubuque will soon be installing automated license plate readers, with the city council approving the measure in a 6-1 vote on Monday night.
The majority of the council members and Dubuque Police say this will not only make officers more effective at their jobs, but it will also help get criminals off the streets faster.
However, critics say that the city already has a number of protective security systems in place, claiming that the license plate readers are unnecessary.
Dubuque Police say that their existing systems do not track a person's location, speed or use facial recognition. The city says that they will work to address the privacy concerns.