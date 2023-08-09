Dubuque to add automatic license plate reading system; but timeline is unclear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque is moving forward with adding an automatic plate reading system to their city streets, with police saying that the cameras will play a major role in solving crime.
Dubuque Police tell KWWL that they mostly plan to place the cameras at intersections, such as on Dodge Street, that are at the entryways to the city. This way, they can know about potential bad actors as they enter town.
There are 22 proposed locations for where the city hopes to install the cameras. They'll be using the Flock system, which is used nationwide in 1,500 cities. It reads license plates, looking specifically for ones that have already been tagged by authorities and notifies them when they pop up on camera.
Brendan Welsh with Dubuque Police says that this quick notification will help them in a number of crimes.
Welsh said, "The hope is that Flock safety systems is able to assist our investigators with tracking vehicles, especially vehicles of interest when it comes to missing persons, stolen vehicles or let's say we have a robbery that occurs. We can track the license plate that might be associated with the robbery suspect.”
However, Welsh says there's a limit to what it can do. It only keeps track of license plats police input, and the system does not measure speed. It also can't tell if someone is running a red light.
Welsh tells KWWL that it will likely be several weeks or months before the city installs all of the cameras. However, even during their approval, city councilors expressed concerns over how this could impact privacy of residents.