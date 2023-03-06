Dubuque teen arrested after Hempstead High School threats

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - A Dubuque Hempstead High School student has been charged- exactly a month after reportedly making a pair of threats against the school in early February.
The student, 16, was not named by police but has been charged with making a threat of terrorism- a felony count punishable with up to five years in prison and a fine up to $7,500.
While the violent threats later turned out to be false, police say they caused "undue stress" and people and resources within the school district, the Dubuque Police Department, and the Dubuque community.
Police clarified that any and all threats of violence directed towards Dubuque schools are "taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly."
This investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.