Dubuque takes first step to implement automatic license plate reader camera system

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque city council will discuss putting an automatic plate reader system (APLR) on their streets in a work session ahead of their meeting on Monday night. The city council already approved the system in their 2024 budget, however, they stipulated actual implementation would still need council approval.
While the city council approved the system in the 2024 fiscal budget, they said in the budget meetings that they would need to work out strict rules regulations. These would pertain to how the system is used, and how data would be stored before it can be implemented.
It's important to note that this is different from an automated speed camera system. Automatic plate reader technology does not record the speed of vehicles or give out tickets automatically.
Instead, the system records every license plate it picks up, keeping a log for police to review, and flagging any that have warrants attached or are reported as stolen.
In a statement Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said, "ALPR technology is another tool to assist law enforcement. It's a force multiplier that saves staff time and gets critical information to officers much faster than manually monitoring traffic for specific vehicles."
Jensen is recommending that the city utilize the company Flock Safety for their ALPR system.
The work session is set to begin at 5:45 p.m. However, since it's a work session, there will be no decision made during Monday's meeting.