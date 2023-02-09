Dubuque sees over 9 inches of snow on Thursday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque saw over nine inches of snow on Thursday, with the slick conditions creating crashes that slowed down or stopped several of the city's major roadways.
Road conditions were rough on Thursday. It took KWWL's Max Tedford over an hour to drive into downtown. It also made it impossible to make his way out of downtown with the blocked off roadways. Luckily, officials are saying that conditions are improving.
Highway 20 and Highway 61 saw several jackknifed semis and other crashes where drivers lost control from the snowy weather. It was so bad, Police even said that most major roadways in the area were not moving around noon.
However, no reports of injuries have come down so far from the crashes in Dubuque.
Craig Bargfrede, head of the Iowa DOT's winter operations, said that people in Dubuque should expect conditions to improve throughout the night.
He told KWWL, “It appears our treatments are working, are effective and I would just anticipate that the conditions are just going to continue to improve as we go on into The afternoon and evening hours.”
However, Bargfrede warns drivers to still be cautious. Due to the large snow volume around Dubuque, as temperatures get colder in the night, black ice spots may pop up.
The two ban and travel advisories around Dubuque have since been lifted, and the roads are much clearer than they were in the morning.