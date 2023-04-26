Dubuque sees first wave of flooding reach the streets; crest expected at 24.5 feet

DUBQUUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The first road closure has been announced for Dubuque due to flooding in the area, with the crest expected to reach around 24.5 feet by Friday.
Admiral Sheehy Drive has been closed between East 16th Street and the Dubuque ice arena, with traffic being detoured to Greyhound Park Road. The closure does not effect access to Q Casino.
So far, flooding has mostly been limited to recreation areas along the Mississippi River, but as water rises, places such as Admiral Sheehy Drive on Chaplain Schmitt Island are beginning to submerge.
After water started rising over the retention pond, water started flowing out of the storm sewer on Admiral Sheehy Drive. City workers sprung into action on Wednesday and closed the road, which leads to the ice arena and Catfish Willies.
Workers also raised a section of Greyhound Drive next to the Q Casino, which will allow drivers to have continued access to the area.
While the water is expected to raise another foot before it crests, John Klostermann, Director of the city's Public Works, says that this should be the extent of flooding in the Dubuque area.
Klostermann said, "Hopefully with this current crest prediction, and if that stays in effect, we shouldn’t have any more issues down there.”
Since Monday, Dubuque has had to close the last few of their 17 flood gates, and he says as long as predictions hold, there shouldn't be need for further action.
Klostermann also said that they are giving out sandbags to the local businesses on Schmitt Island to help with any further flooding.
Currently, Dubuque's water levels sit at about 23.5 feet, and it's expected to peak Friday at 24.5 feet. That would be the third-highest in the city's history.