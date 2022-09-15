Dubuque Schools go forward with sale of Fulton Elementary site to local childcare center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- When the Dubuque Community School District was forced to close Fultons' doors due to shrinking enrollment, people weren't sure when, if ever, children would return. Now with the DCSD school board's decision on Wednesday, kids will be playing there again in the next two years.
The Dubuque School Board unanimously decided to go forward with the sale at a special meeting wednesday. In the deal the Dream Center is paying the district $500,000 for the former elementary school building. Currently the Dubuque Dream Center serves just under 200 children and has around 130 on its waitlist.
Robert Kimble, the executive director, says their expansion to the Fulton site will allow them to get these kids off the waitlist.
“Well long term we'll be able to double our capacity to serve about two hundred more students," Kimble said. "We serve almost 200 now.”
Of the 500,000$ bid none is coming directly from the non-profit. The city of Dubuque provided $300,000 directly for the sale. The other $200,000 was provided through a grant from the Dubuque Racing Association.
Kimble says he's felt honored by the community support.
“It is tremendous," Kimble said. "I and the families that we serve, many of the families that we serve and our staff, we are truly grateful ”
Kimble says the Fulton site will be the same K-12 academy style as the original. With a focus on improving children's academic, athletic, and artistic ability.
Kimble believes it will be a two year process to get the staffing and make needed renovations to the site. However he hopes to have kids using the activity and outdoor areas by next year.