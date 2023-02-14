Dubuque School District considering middle school consolidation

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Community School District heard another presentation that would give Dubuque only two middle schools. If approved, construction of a new middle school would start at the Washington Middle School site.
The plan would also expand things like parking, fields, as well as drop-off spots for students.
A task force also asked that the district begin developing a design that keeps pieces of Washington and Jefferson Middle Schools - in order to keep their histories alive in the city. They also recommended a feeder system that better aligns with the existing high schools.
Dubuque Schools Superintendent Amy Hawkins spoke highly of the idea, saying in a statement, "This recommendation is the first step in charting the future of the district, both in providing high-quality learning spaces to all of our students, while also increasing efficiency across the district."
Hawkins went on to say, "We look forward to future discussion with the board to determine our path forward."
No formal action was taken during the meeting.