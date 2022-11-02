Dubuque School District considering consolidation options for their middle schools

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque School District is considering seven different options for how they could consolidate their middle schools. A meeting was held on Tuesday night to reveal more details. The options that are being considered are falling into two different scenarios.
The District could close down both Washington and Jefferson down. Then kids from those schools would go to Roosevelt and a new school.
In the other scenario, the District would expand either Washington or Jefferson, then close down the other one. Kids would go to the expanded school and Roosevelt.
Officials will take public input into consideration when making the decision.
"We’re really looking for which option we think the community will support. Which option do we think is best for students moving forward? So we're really trying to get feedback to understand where is consensus, and is there a community consensus," an official told KWWL.
Parents say that their big concerns are losing the community that's been created at both Jefferson and Washington, with more than 120 years of history combined in those two schools.
Invision architecture is set to give the school board their recommendation for the consolidation by the end of December.